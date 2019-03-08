10 of the Best Bands Performing at MUSINK

All this weekend, the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa will play host to Travis Barker's 12th annual Musink Festival, which deftly combines punk and metal music with tattoo culture. We spoke to Sunday headliners The Vandals earlier this week, and here are 10 more bands to look out for.

1. Suicidal Tendencies

Venice's notorious hardcore/thrash troupe were being shut down by the authorities for suspected gang activity way before there was any such thing as an Insane Clown Posse. Joe Escalante of The Vandals told us this week that his band used to donate 20 minutes of their set to ST during the ban. They probably won't have to repeat that favor here: ST headlines Friday.

2. Sick of It All

NYHC bruisers Sick of It All have been knocking around since ’86, and their 12th studio album, Wake the Sleeping Dragon!, was a much-needed boot to the face last year. They play on Friday.

3. Bleeding Through

It's a local show for Orange County metalcore outfit Bleeding Through, who released their long-awaited eighth album, Love Will Kill All, last year. They put on an intense live show, and will wake up the Friday crowd. Note: Hatebreed and All Hail the Yeti complete the Friday lineup.

4. Travis Barker

Yeah, we're not big Limp Bizkit fans around here. Which is why we're picking a drum and DJ set by Blink-182 man and festival organizer Travis Barker over the rap-metal band.

5. Ho99o9

Having relocated to L.A. from New Jersey in 2014, Ho99o9 (pronounced "horror") have built a strong local following, and for good reason. These guys put on an amazing show, and probably will rule Saturday at Musink. The poster says there's also a "special guest" performing on Saturday, but right now Ho99o9 are the best band that day.

6. Fear

The Vandals headline but they won't look forward to performing right after Lee Ving's Fear. Honestly, if you go for one only day, Sunday is the cherry. And there are few better punk tunes PERIOD than "I Don't Care About You."

7. Dead Kennedys

People will complain about the fact that Jello Biafra isn't in the band, but we have three-quarters of the classic DKs here, and they never let anyone down. So many legendary tracks.

8. TSOL

Long Beach's hardcore/horrorcore/art-punk band TSOL, led by the inimitable Jack Grisham, will provide yet more top-notch punk tunes on this insanely good Sunday. Tenth album The Trigger Complex, produced by The Screamers' Paul Roessler, came out in 2017 and proved that these guys still have it.

9. Anti-Flag

The world needs Anti-Flag right now. The politically charged Pittsburgh band have stood for what's right since forming in ’88, and you can join them in demanding change on Sunday.

10. Voodoo Glow Skulls

Opening up the Sunday are Riverside ska-punk band Voodoo Glow Skulls. These dudes put on one of the best dance-heavy rock shows in SoCal, and will provide the perfect Sunday wake-me-up.

Musink Festival takes place at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa from Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10. For more info, visit musinkfest.com.