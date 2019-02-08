10 Highlights of the One Love Festival

The One Love Cali Reggae Festival takes place all this weekend at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach. Blending traditional reggae with reggae-rock, ska and other genres that just fit, the lineup is eclectic and exciting. Here are 10 performers to mark as must-sees.

1. Long Beach Dub Allstars

One of two Sublime spinoff bands on the bill, the Long Beach Dub Allstars play the KOI Stage on Friday, Feb. 8, at 2:45 p.m.

2. The Slackers

The veteran New York ska-punks have been skanking since 1991. They play the SMKFWR Stage on Friday, Feb. 8, at 8:20 p.m.

3. Soja

Straight out of Arlington, Virginia, the multicultural reggae-rock band play the KOI Stage on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:40 p.m.

4. Mad Caddies

The Solvang ska-punk band formed in 1995 and have seven albums under their belt. They always pull out all the stops live, so see them on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. on the SMKFWR Stage.

5. Lee Scratch Perry

A reggae icon, producer, inventor and musician, Lee Scratch Perry has helped shape what contemporary reggae is. Without a shadow of the doubt, the most important artist on the bill. See him at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, on the SMKFWR Stage.

6. Fishbone

Need something to do while Slightly Stooped is on? Fear not — Fishbone headline the SMKFWR Stage at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9. Angelo Moore, Norwood and the boys blend funk, punk and reggae beautifully and will be a highlight of the weekend for sure.

7. Pato Banton

From Birmingham, England, Banton scored a huge 1994 hit with fellow "Brummies" UB40 with a cover of Eddy Grant's "Baby Come Back," though he put out a bunch of his own albums after that. Catch him at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, on the SMKFWR Stage.

8. Sublime With Rome

The second Sublime spinoff of the festival, Sublime With Rome headline the KOI Stage on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8:45 p.m. The third album from this collaboration, Blessings, is due in June, so expect some new songs alongside Sublime classics.

9. Matisyahu

Brooklyn reggae-rapper Matisyahu broke big in 2005 when he released the Live at Stubbs album. Seemingly overnight, he was playing Bonnaroo, and now we get to see him on Saturday, Feb. 9, at 6:40 p.m. on the KOI Stage.

10. Nattali Rize

This 2017 video from Nattali Rize for the incredible "One People" is fairly typical of this phenomenal artist. Reggae vibes, stripped down with powerful lyrics and a strong message. See her on the SMKFWR Stage at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

The One Love Reggae Festival takes place on Feb. 8, 9 and 10. More info here.