10 Highlights of GIRLSCHOOL’s Tribute to Yoko Ono

The latest GIRLSCHOOL event, BREATHEWATCHLISTENTOUCH: The Work and Music of Yoko Ono, takes place Friday, March 22, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, a collaboration with the L.A. Phil.

According to GIRLSCHOOL, "Throughout this exceptional evening, Ono’s art and music will be performed by a diverse group of artists — whose work is informed by Ono’s legacy — in a concert-length celebration of her 60-plus-year career produced by GIRLSCHOOL. The concert is part of the L.A. Phil’s season-long Fluxus Festival."

Here are 10 of the awesome artists who are appearing.

St. Vincent

Everything Annie Clark touches turns to gold. She picked up a Grammy last year and, while her Coachella 2018 set wasn’t considered one of the most anticipated on most hip lists, it was one of the best. Frankly, she’s at the top of her game and one of the most exciting musical artists in the world right now.

We Are KING

L.A. R&B trio KING made history when they became the first indie artists to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category. Identical twins Amber and Paris Strother plus Anita Bias make up this wonderfully authentic, melodic group.

Shirley Manson

As the singer with ’90s alt-rockers Garbage, Shirley Manson has seen her band sell more than 17 million albums worldwide. Singles such as “Only Happy When It Rains,” “Queer” and “Stupid Girl” helped define that decade, but they haven’t slouched since then, either. Right up to 2016, the Strange Little Birds album proved that the band is still capable of creating awesomely inventive rock. You may also have seen Manson playing a liquid metal robot on the second season of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Amber Coffman

Texas-born, L.A. (via Brooklyn)-based singer-songwriter Amber Coffman is the former singer and guitarist with indie rockers The Dirty Projectors, but she released her debut solo album, City of No Reply, two years ago.

Miya Folick

Another local singer-songwriter, Miya Folick released her debut album, Premonitions, in October and saw some impressive acclaim. Even more impressive — she started her band by posting “Looking for a band” on Tinder.

Shruti Kumar

According to her bio, L.A.-based Shruti Kumar has been composing at her piano since the age of 4. She studied at Juilliard and Columbia, and got her master's degree in film scoring at NYU. At last year’s GIRLSCHOOL she acted as musical director for Shirley Manson and Fiona Apple. Let’s see what she has in store this year.

La Marisoul

Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez is the singer with Grammy-winning Mexican-American group La Santa Cecilia, who released their debut album, Noche y Citas, in 2010, and pout out their sixth-full lengther, Amar y Vivir, in 2017. Their blend of styles makes for a vibrant and exciting live show. It’ll be interesting to see what La Marisoul does without the band.

Kamil Oshundara

Activist and artist Kamil Oshundara scored a dream gig last year when she got hired by Jordan Peele to work for his Monkeypaw Productions as cultural executive, helping to ensure that characters are fully fleshed out. She’s an all-around bad-ass, and her appearance at GIRLSCHOOL is intriguing.

Francisca Valenzuela

Valenzuela was born in San Francisco but relocated to Chile when she was 12. Her debut album, Muérdete la Lengua, was released in 2007 and she never looked back. She’s a huge pop star in Chile and has a decent following here, too.

Madame Gandhi

Electronic music producer, drummer and activist Kiran Gandhi, known as Madame Gandhi, began her career as a touring drummer for the likes of MIA, Thievery Corporation and Kehlani. Her debut EP, Voices, came out in 2016, but the year before that she sparked worldwide conversations when she ran the London Marathon bleeding freely on her period as a protest about menstrual stigma.