10 Bands That Included Siblings at War

Since the beginning of rock music, there have been bands that feature siblings, because let’s face it, there is a close bond that brothers and sisters share. With too many bands to list, we decided to focus on rivalries, bad blood and other unfortunate circumstances. From classic rock, metal, alternative and punk, some of these band's histories include unfortunate events such as bitter lawsuits and family members estranged, or even separate groups under the same moniker. Most of the following bands survived this turmoil, while others saw tragic conclusions.

1. Oasis

Though they are revered as some sort of ’90s modern rock clone of The Beatles, British rock band Oasis included brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, as singers, guitarists and songwriters. It was evident from interviews with the press that there was an ongoing feud between the Gallagher brothers from the beginning of their lives, which lasts even to this day. In no uncertain terms, they pretty much hate each other, but during the heyday of Oasis, amidst the alternative and grunge wave sweeping pop music, there were rampant drug- and alcohol-fueled, sometimes violent, verbally abusive fights on- and offstage, which has lent the Gallagher brothers a mythology. Even though the band broke up several times, re-formed and then permanently disbanded a decade ago, people still love the music and occasional social media fight/meltdown between good old Liam and Noel. Things get so interesting in the days of social media.

2. The Kinks

Part of the early British invasion of the 1960s, this U.K.-based rock band features brothers guitarist/vocalists Ray and Dave Davies. With their iconic hit songs, "You Really Got Me" and "All Day and All of the Night" among others, the band achieved international success, making them one of the most influential of the era. But aside from the music, The Kinks were notorious for a decadent lifestyle along with constant fighting between the brothers over the decades since the band's formation. The Kinks' career went in waves, with a decline in popularity and relevance in the late ’80s/’90s, but in 2018 the Davies brothers reunited and are performing music again for the music fans, punks and metal heads who appreciate their influence and sound.

3. Sepultura

These Brazilian thrash-metal icons were formed by guitarist Max Cavalera and his drummer-brother Igor, who were fans of bands like Motörhead, Metallica, Venom and Slayer. The band’s rise from the urban streets of São Paulo to become a global metal force was evident by 1996 when Max quit the band. Following some legal disputes, Igor exited the band as well, but Sepultura play on with guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paolo Jr., vocalist Derrick Green and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

As for Max Cavalera, he has been fronting his own tribal thrash band, Soulfly, for more than two decades, with his son Zyon now behind the drum kit. The Cavalera brothers reunited musically around 2007 to record and play live with the musical project known as Cavalera Conspiracy. But whether the band is Soulfly, the current version of Sepultura or Cavalera Conspiracy, the main result is a thunderous and rage-fueled grooving thrash-metal sound that has influenced generations of punks and nu-metal heads alike.

4. The Black Crowes

Often considered one of the best modern rock bands of the 1990s, the music behind The Black Crowes has always been because of brothers, singers and songwriters Chris and Rich Robinson. The band’s sound came to fruition at a time when alternative and rock music were headed more in a grungy direction, away from hair metal, but Black Crowes were part of a huge revival of classic blues rock. Through many lineup changes, hiatuses and breakups/reunions amid the band’s massive success in the ’90s and years later, the band frequently recorded albums and toured. But in 2015, the Crowes disbanded, with a bit of a feud that still goes on to this day, with Rich Robinson in interviews criticizing his brother for his bands, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and As the Crow Flies.

5. Gene Loves Jezebel

From the early 1980s, this British band are credited with influencing the post-punk and early goth-rock sound. Featuring twin brothers Jay and Michael Aston, the band underwent numerous lineup changes throughout its career, and by the early ’90s there was already two versions of the same band. Michael Aston went solo and based himself in the U.S., and by 1997 there were already lawsuits filed. The brothers' legal fallings-out made it so there were two bands with the same name, each featuring an Aston brother. But, in 2008, an agreement was reached. The band known as Gene Loves Jezebel in the U.K. is led by Jay Aston and is now known as Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel within the United States. Michael Aston's band is now known as Gene Loves Jezebel in the U.S. and Michael Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel in the U.K. Both bands are active, touring and recording as separate entities under their legal agreement.

6. The Misfits

This group became a punk-rock cult band, considered icons in their own right for creating a new sound of monster-obsessed, darker, horror punk. The Misfits were formed by vocalist Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, with Only's younger brother Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein replacing guitarist Bobby Steele in 1980. By the early ’80s on the East Coast, the band were creating a buzz, for their scary stage presence, dark lyrics and violent shows. By the mid-’80s, The Misfits were over and the band's legend was cemented. Danzig went on to form death-rock band Samhain, then eventually his own solo project, but The Misfits went on, with eventually Only the last original member.

Over the years, Only and Danzig were rumored to hate each other. But around a decade ago, Doyle reunited with Danzig at several special live performances to play the classic Misfits songs for rabid fans. There were financial lawsuits that lasted from the ’90s into the late 2000s that got bitter and ugly but eventually, after a deal was agreed upon that made both Danzig and Only happy, the trio actually reunited, with Doyle, Jerry Only and Glenn Danzig playing select special shows as The Misfits again.

7. Deicide

The Florida death-metal band known as Deicide was created by drummer Steve Ashiem and brothers and guitarists Eric and Brian Hoffman. After bringing on insane vocalist Glenn Benton in 1989 and changing the band’s name from Amon to Deicide, the band became one of the most controversial death-metal bands in history, with lyrics, albums and songs dedicated to blasphemous, anti-Christian and overtly Satanic themes. By 2004, after the band had been censored, protested, banned and boycotted in many areas for its evil music, the Hoffman brothers quit the band, leaving the guitarist slots to be filled by a revolving lineup of musicians. As for Deicide, the band’s sound was part of a scene that included a number of Florida bands, paving the way for modern extreme metal. Among the band’s peers were Morbid Angel, Cannibal Corpse and Death. Currently, Glenn Benton still leads Deicide, while the Hoffman brothers have reformed their original death-metal band, Amon.

8. Pantera

Perhaps one of the most successful and influential of American heavy metal bands, Texas-based Pantera were at the height of their career in the early to mid-’90s, at a time when metal was overpowered in culture by grunge. Despite this, Pantera rose to power and became a commercially successful metal band in the ’90s, with an intense and violent sound that people connected to. The rage and reach of vocalist Phil Anselmo, who also had drug/alcohol problems throughout the band’s career, is what gave the band a voice, but the true talent and creative musical force was brothers Dimebag Darell Abbott (guitar) and Vinnie Paul Abbott (drums).

As the band’s drug- and alcohol-fueled lifestyle raged on, bitterness and turmoil between Anselmo, Dimebag and Vinnie saw the band break up by 2002. Anselmo kept busy with other bands such as Down and Superjoint, while Dimebag and Vinnie formed Damageplan. Things turned horrific in 2004 during a winter tour with Damageplan in Columbus, Ohio, when, during the band’s performance at a night club, a homicidal maniac got onstage and shot Dimebag, killing him and several others, including members of the band and security team, as well as club staff. At the end of the night, the suspect, a deranged ex-Marine and alleged fan of the band with a grudge, also was killed, bringing an end to one of the most tragic and senseless nights in the history of rock music. Vinnie, though he survived the attack, was never the same. He died at his home in 2018 after a heart attack.

9. Decapitated

Teenager "Vogg" Kieltyka (guitar) and his younger brother, drummer Vitek, formed this Polish extreme death-metal band in the late '90s. The band’s sound was a very technical, brutal form of death metal inspired by bands like Morbid Angel, Suffocation and Nile. In 2007, tragedy struck as drummer Vitek was killed in an auto accident during the band’s tour in Russia. After a few years, Vogg re-formed the band and carried on with Decapitated’s intense and ultra-fast death-metal sound. Last year, the band made headlines during a U.S. tour when they were arrested after being accused of rape by a female fan in the state of Washington. However, after months of incarceration, charges of rape and kidnapping were dropped in court due to lack of evidence and well-being of the victim, according to news reports.

10. Bros

The '80s English boy band were the subject of a recent documentary that needs to be seen to be believed. It's like Spinal Tap, but real and with worse tunes. See for yourself.