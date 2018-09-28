10 Artists to See at Music Tastes Good

The Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach is one of this region’s annual highlights. Awesome music and top chefs combine their talents to offer fantastic entertainment and eats over a majestic Saturday and Sunday. This year, we’ve spoken to local dark pop star Baum and English reggae singer Hollie Cook about their appearances, and here are 10 more artists performing who are well worth catching...

1. New Order

Yeah, Peter Hook hasn’t been with New Order since 2007, but original members Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert are still there, and 2015’s Music Complete album, the first minus Hook, does nothing at all to cheapen the incredible legacy of the Manchester electro-pop veterans. We know we’ll get “Blue Monday” in Long Beach, “Ceremony,” “Temptation,” “True Faith,” perhaps even a Joy Division classic. By all accounts, the band still deliver live, too, and this headlining set promises to be something special.

2. Joey Bada$$

The thing with calling yourself “Bada$$” is that you’ve got to be prepared to perform at a consistently high level, night after night, record after record. A limp performance from somebody named Bada$$ is cause for mass hilarity. The “$$” stylization also requires some speedy financial success. You don’t want dollar signs in your name if you’re driving a Kia (one of many reasons this writer doesn’t have dollar signs in his name). Fortunately for Joey, he is indeed a badass, and he’s found success fairly early on. Last year’s All-Amerikkkan Badass, his second full-lengther, is a forceful slab of contemporary hip-hop. Check out his set.