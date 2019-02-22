10 Acts to Look Out for at the African-American Festival

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is celebrating African-American Month with its 17th annual African-American Festival. As ever, there’s a wonderful array of entertainment, and naturally much of it is musical. Here are 10 acts to look out for.

1. Fantasia

At 10 a.m. on Saturday and 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, we get to be entertained and presumably join in with this African-American dance group. Not to be confused, one assumes, with the soul singer of the same name.