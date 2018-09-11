White Boy Rick’s Heart Is in Family, Not the Crack Game

Here’s some good news. White Boy Rick isn’t the movie its advertising has promised. Its trailer, an orgy of images of guns and cocaine and black Detroit hustlers marveling at some white teenager’s awesomeness, played like a Kidz Bop Grand Theft Auto, like Breaking Bad Jr., the latest iteration of the pop-culture fantasy of some cracker waltzing in and taking over everyone else’s racket. But the film itself proves skeptical and humane, committed to the opposite of what that trailer promises. Turns out, the filmmakers are cautious about not romanticizing crime or crack, possibly to a fault — they don’t even seem comfortable depicting it.

Save for a couple of squad walks and the chance to buy groceries for his baby’s mother, crime here doesn’t work out well for Richard “Rick” Wershe Jr., a figure of real-life notoriety. At age 14, the real Wershe became the youngest informant in the history of the FBI after getting caught up in his dad’s selling of illegal guns. The agents prodded the tough-talking street kid into selling crack on Detroit’s East Side, the better to get him close to the real kingpin. The feds’ case was sprawling, touching the gun-show AK-47s that Wershe’s dad (played by Matthew McConaughey) sells from his trunk but reaching all the way to the office of Detroit’s mayor.

As White Boy Rick tells it, the feds got up in Rick’s business before he even really had a business. Rather than some mastermind, the kid is compromised from the start, and the filmmakers pointedly never suggest that his year or two of balling is worth the hell that will follow. Don’t expect Wolf of Wall Street–style debauchery. Here, even that balling looks strained, too much effort for too little pleasure. In White Boy Rick, swanning about VIP style has nothing on just being broke-ass with a date at the drive-in.