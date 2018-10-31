It's Time to Listen to Our Better Angels on China

China is rarely painted in a positive light by the mainstream news media these days. It is either criticized for its failings — human rights violations, theft of American intellectual property — or, more bluntly, accused of stealing American jobs, and, in the words of our president, painted as our economic and political enemy. At times, China’s identity seems purposely framed in such a way that we as an American people can forget that we are discussing a country made up of more than 1 billion individuals and instead view it as a solitary, unified, mysterious aggressor across the sea. It is for this reason that Better Angels, the new documentary by Academy Award–winning director Malcolm Clarke and Gerrymandering producer Bill Mundell, is so important to this moment in our nation. The film takes a different approach to the conversation on U.S.-China relations. It actively makes the decision to look beyond the usual, overworked talking points to focus on a subject that isn’t actively represented in mainstream media. It tackles our countries’ relations from the eyes of those whose opinions should really matter most: their people.

When making a documentary on China, one typically would not immediately expect the place to begin would be in Middle America. Yet that is exactly where this documentary spends most of its time while on American soil. It finds its foundation in the opinions of the “ordinary” American. While the film is peppered with statements from successful economists, professors and three past secretaries of state, it is not the quotes of the highly educated few that give this documentary merit. It is the unfiltered, sometimes politically incorrect, free-flowing thoughts of the average citizen or, as the film puts it, “accidental diplomats,” that ring most true.