The Likable Summer of 84 Pits Horndog Teens Against the Serial Killer Next Door

“It might all seem normal and routine,” declares Davey Armstrong (Graham Verchere), the hero of Summer of 84, “but the suburbs are where the craziest shit happens.” That was already old news by the year this nostalgic thriller is set, of course, but the movie — directed by the Montreal collective of Francois Simard, Anouk Whissell and Yoann-Karl Whissell — deserves credit for playing it out in a way that echoes its thesis.

Summer of 84 might seem normal and routine at first, another It-ride on the Stranger Things–cycle, back to the childhood of white boys entranced with George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter. But by the end, the craziest shit has happened, persuasively, with both memorable style and some emotional power. At first, it seems most concerned with showcasing vintage toy collections and putting ribald pop-culture talk into the mouths of kids — weep for the line about “buttfucking Wookiees.” But once Summer of 84 kicks in, it kicks hard, and in its darkest moments, I was hoping the filmmakers had sprung on us a dream-sequence fakeout, perhaps in honor of Brian De Palma.

That ending slices so sharply thanks to a protracted, un-spectacular setup. Like a 15-year-old’s actual ’80s summer, the film has its languors. The plot concerns skinny dreamer Davey, a fanatic for Bigfoot creatures and aliens of supermarket tabloids, suddenly convinced that the loner cop (Rich Sommer) who lives across the street must be a serial killer responsible for a spate of missing kids. Davey enlists his three noisome, horndog buddies to track the dude, dig up his garden, map out his jog and the usual Rear Window–style stealth missions.