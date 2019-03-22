The Horror of Us: Jordan Peele's Exploration of Cultural Duality Is Exquisite

It's not an exaggeration to say that Us is one of the most debatable, rife for interpretation, and simply unforgettable films of all time, and there's a reason for that — writer-director Jordan Peele (Get Out) planned it that way. Shamelessly seeped in cinematic pop culture references of the past, with a layered narrative that feels like metaphoric commentary on multiple ideas at once, this is a movie that demands thoughts and feelings, even as it entertains in a basic, visceral way. It is a horror film, after all, but a very special one.

Yes, there is a Get Out–ish twist, and like that acclaimed film, one might feel a little manipulated or toyed with as the story is revealed. But the more you think about it after leaving the theater (and likely returning and watching it again), the more you realize that Peele isn't posturing when he asserts his faith in the audience's intelligence (he's said so multiple times in recent press about Us, including at last week's premiere at South by Southwest). Like many are sure to do after viewing the film this weekend, I had to hit the web afterward to help answer some questions. Amid all the outrageous fan theories about what this movie really means, the most enlightening takes were spoiler-free and came from Peele himself. "In a time where we fear the other, the invader who might come and kill us or take our jobs or a faction we don't live near that voted different from us, we're all about pointing the finger," he said. "But I wanted to suggest that maybe the monster we need to look at has our face. Maybe the evil is us."

"Us" refers to creepy, scissor-toting doppelgangers in red jumpsuits (called "the Tethered"), which is easy enough to gather from the promo posters and trailer, but it also refers to the "U.S." (United States), and a vague government experiment involving cloning that ultimately creates the murderous mess the main characters must endure, fighting their doubles in the meat of the movie. The film is centered on an amiable family vacation to Santa Cruz taken by the Wilsons — mother Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o), father Gabe (Winston Duke), kids Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (Evan Alex) — which starts out familiar enough but soon turns dark and deadly. The matriarch has a traumatic past involving the Northern California locale and specifically the beach, where as a child she wandered away from her parents on the boardwalk, entered a menacing house of mirrors and encountered her body double/Tethered twin.