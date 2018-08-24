The Happytime Murders Doesn’t Pull the Right Strings

Tweaking children’s fare for adult sensibilities is nothing new, and new R-rated puppet flick The Happytime Murders sadly doesn’t add much to the genre in terms of originality or even comedic flair. It’s not the worst film of the year, as US Weekly suggests, or "of all time" as a few critics have pearl-clutchingly declared (insert Kermit-sipping-tea meme here). If the latter ends up being true, by the way, it will enjoy a nice long life, with a crazy cult following on the art-house circuit, so there. I don’t think it will, but I do see this one as a solid Netflix & chill filler in a few months. Maybe that’s all it ever should’ve been. I also wouldn’t be surprised if Melissa McCarthy picks up a Razzie Award this year.

But truth be told, any adult who pays 15 smackers to see a movie touting copious curse words and fornicating puppets should not be expecting The Maltese Falcon or even The Muppet Movie. The story, however, does concern a noir-ish private eye on a super simple and predictable murder investigation. P.I. Phil Philips (Bill Barretta) takes a case involving what looks like blackmail but turns into murder. Someone (it’s pretty obvious who, early on) is offing the puppets from a popular TV show called The Happytime Gang, which Phil’s brother starred in along with a bunch of other felt friends and one human — the token hot blonde/Phil’s former love interest, Elizabeth Banks.

Banks’ presence might lead one to believe this flick would have, at least, some snappy and sardonic Judd Apatow/Seth Rogan-esque dialogue (she’s shined in so many of their movies) but it really doesn’t. Nor does it have the crude yet relatable charm of McCarthy’s rollicking turns in Bridesmaids or Identity Thief. What it does have is the expected gross-out humor (Phil’s never-ending Silly String ejaculation was in all the theatrical previews so it will be um, anti-climactic for most moviegoers), weird sex (a puppet octopus is seen getting a puppet cow off by rubbing her udders), drug use (in puppet world, sugar = crack) and a bounty of nonstop “bad” words (yes, this one’s brought to you by the letter “F”).