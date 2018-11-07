The Front Runner Exposes the Heart of a Political Sex Scandal

For those of us who lived through the debacle of the Gary Hart sex scandal, when the favorite to become the Democrats’ 1988 presidential nominee imploded after revelations of an extramarital affair, the wildest thing about Jason Reitman’s riveting anatomy-of-a-firestorm drama The Front Runner may well be its reminder of how short the whole thing was. “A lot can happen in three weeks,” an opening crawl informs us. But really, the controversy itself unfolded over the course of about one week during the spring of 1987. That may not seem particularly quick in today’s age of hourly news cycles and daily Donald Trump outrages, and maybe it isn’t — but it was then. Yet I distinctly recall the excruciating drip-drip-drip of the Hart calamity. It might have been a lifetime.

For those whose memories don’t reach that far: U.S. Sen. Gary Hart (Hugh Jackman) was the charismatic flameout from the 1984 Democratic primaries, an alt-Kennedy from Colorado with a progressive agenda and an ability to galvanize young voters, who was widely favored to both clinch the 1988 nomination and win the presidency. But murmurings about adultery and a troubled marriage had dogged him, and as his campaign took off, the candidate, frustrated at questions about infidelity, brazenly invited the press to follow him around. Within days, the Miami Herald had printed a story about Hart’s dalliances with a woman named Donna Rice (Sara Paxton), and all hell broke loose.