The Complete List of 2019 Golden Globe Winners

When it comes to the Golden Globes and the films favored by its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, there are no hard rules. The Globes have always been unpredictable. The ceremony is the quirky stepkid to the Academy Awards' golden child, celebrating a mixture of blockbusters, indie and foreign films irrespective of Rotten Tomatoes scores, ticket sales or controversies. The foreign journalists have the power to give unknown arthouse flicks new life at the box office and (sometimes) change the minds of critics, and they can sway Oscar nominations and voting. They love seasoned movie stars, but they also enjoy singling out hot new actors whether there is buzz surrounding them or not. They appreciate television just as much as cinema, and comedies and musicals just as much as serious drama. The Globes' melding of the two in many ways has set the tone for how we consume entertainment these days, with streaming services like Netflix and Amazon creating content that often shows in both theaters and on our television sets, and TV series' seasonal episodes consumed as whole entities, like a movie, via binge-watching sessions.

The HFPA members seem less driven by studio interests and more excited about the art, and the party that is the event itself. There's food and drink, after all. The drinks make everyone in the room just a little looser, and a little more open to saying what's on their minds. That makes the show fun to watch even when there are lagging moments. We'll give Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh C-pluses as last night's hosts (many of their jokes fell flat) and the written material read by presenters a B- (flat too, but it was amusing to see how everyone interpreted what was fed to them on the TelePrompTer).

Of course, the fashion is always fun to ogle and judge, and we'll all be sick of everyone's "expert" opinions by the end of today. Here's mine, anyway: Gaga ruled the night like the princess she is, but her hair should have been bigger to balance the volume of her Valentino dress; Jamie Lee Curtis looked like a fierce snow queen in all white Alexander McQueen and matching hair; Timothee Chalamet's sparkly Louis Vuitton harness was killer; and Saoirse Ronan's Gucci chainmail dress was the best overall look of the night.

EXPAND Glenn Close accepts the Best Actress Award. Courtesy HFPA

As for the winners and losers, I was happy to see Rami Malek take home Best Actor and Bohemian Rhapsody the Best Picture award (I was one of the few critics who loved it despite its inaccuracies). Yes, Gaga was robbed of Best Actress. Glenn Close was gracious but the pop star's fans probably want to send Ms. Close a boiled rabbit today (a reference to the creepy classic Fatal Attraction, kids, look it up). At least the Mother Monster won Best Song with Mark Ronson, right? Funny coincidence (or is it?): Michael Douglas, who starred with Close in the aforementioned thriller, also won an award last night.

The complete list of winners is below.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jeff Bridges

The Carol Burnett Award

Carol Burnett

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Green Book

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Roma (Mexico)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Director — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans (FX)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal