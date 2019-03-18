Strong Performances Save Doomed-Teen Romance Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart, Justin Baldoni's freshman directorial outing, follows the heartbreaking love story of two teenagers, both fighting a terrible disease that, tragically (in a vaguely Shakespearean way), links them together yet keeps them apart: cystic fibrosis, a brutal genetic disease that causes severe mucus buildup in the lungs and other organs. Due to the nature of the disease, people with cystic fibrosis must stay at least 6 feet from others with CF at all times, so as to not spread a potentially deadly infection or become infected themselves (yes, the title says 5 feet, and to prevent any spoilers, let's just say this discrepancy is explained in the film). While Five Feet Apart provides some shining moments and individual performances, the script unfortunately falls short, preventing the film from becoming what could have been another The Fault in Our Stars–esque sensation of romance bound in illness.
Hands down, the No. 1 thing keeping this film afloat is an incredible performance by Haley Lu Richardson, who portrays protagonist Stella. On a streak of roles consistently growing in complexity over the past few years, this is Richardson's most poignant performance to date. In this film, Richardson shows a beautifully wide range of emotions, keeping the audience enthralled in even the most clichéd moments. She is charming, and honest, and has proven that she is one of the strongest players in the current lineup of young Hollywood.
Cole Sprouse, playing opposite her as Will, brings with him some of the same brooding characteristics of his Jughead Jones character in The CW's Riverdale, albeit much more grounded in reality. While it is probably his strongest performance to datel, his standoffish, detached approach to the character, when paired with the amount of punch Richardson puts into every moment she is onscreen, makes his performance at times flat and one-note. Still, he manages a couple powerful moments of his own, and the duo's matching natural charisma plays well into their chemistry onscreen.
The film also boasts a strong supporting cast. Moises Arias as Poe breathes some life into what could easily have been a stock portrayal of the gay best friend. Another standout is Kimberly Hebert Gregory as Nurse Barb, the teenagers' caretaker and main source of support. Gregory brings with her an unconditional love dripping in emotional pain. She precariously rides the line between mother, friend and disciplinarian, and does so in such a quiet way (as many real-life nurses do) that one may not even notice at first the serious amount of work she is putting into her performance.
While Baldoni's lengthy history as an actor clearly aided his directorial decisions in working with his cast, his naivete in other aspects of the job shows. The visual style of Five Feet Apart is generally good, but it feels as if there are moments missed to visually express the distance that keeps these young lovers apart. The pacing of the film at times drags, and while some of the key dramatic moments are executed almost perfectly, others fall flat, leaving the audience missing something. However, for a first-time director, Baldoni shows serious promise with this piece.
Regardless of the caliber of the talent involved, a film can only be as good as its script, which is where Five Feet Apart is truly lacking. Co-screenwriters Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis relie on far too many clichés to advance its story, and while the subject of the film is original, nothing else about it feels that way. The characters are thin, especially the supporting roles, and were it not for the serious work of the actors in them, easily could have come across as mere stereotypes, each one cheaper and less substantiated than the next. The writers seem to have sacrificed moments of true, necessary story progression for the sake of cheesy, nonsense moments, and somewhere in the middle, the plot becomes muddled. Stella's sharp turn into falling in love feels unearned, as if somewhere a crucial moment was cut for time. The most dynamic moments of the script are in the scenes between Stella and Will, where the dialogue actually feels organic, and the actors' chemistry fills the silence.
Despite its flaws, Five Feet Apart makes a necessary introduction for audiences to the terrible disease that is cystic fibrosis. And while it is an important topic to be discussed, it is also not an easy topic to formulate a plot around. It is rare to sit in an audience full of people and feel (and at times hear) the room in equal parts want the young lovers to finally come together yet beg them, for their own safety, not to. It is a tragedy with heart that only just misses its mark. Still, it is worth a viewing, if for Richardson's performance alone.
