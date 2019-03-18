Strong Performances Save Doomed-Teen Romance Five Feet Apart

Five Feet Apart, Justin Baldoni's freshman directorial outing, follows the heartbreaking love story of two teenagers, both fighting a terrible disease that, tragically (in a vaguely Shakespearean way), links them together yet keeps them apart: cystic fibrosis, a brutal genetic disease that causes severe mucus buildup in the lungs and other organs. Due to the nature of the disease, people with cystic fibrosis must stay at least 6 feet from others with CF at all times, so as to not spread a potentially deadly infection or become infected themselves (yes, the title says 5 feet, and to prevent any spoilers, let's just say this discrepancy is explained in the film). While Five Feet Apart provides some shining moments and individual performances, the script unfortunately falls short, preventing the film from becoming what could have been another The Fault in Our Stars–esque sensation of romance bound in illness.

Hands down, the No. 1 thing keeping this film afloat is an incredible performance by Haley Lu Richardson, who portrays protagonist Stella. On a streak of roles consistently growing in complexity over the past few years, this is Richardson's most poignant performance to date. In this film, Richardson shows a beautifully wide range of emotions, keeping the audience enthralled in even the most clichéd moments. She is charming, and honest, and has proven that she is one of the strongest players in the current lineup of young Hollywood.

Cole Sprouse, playing opposite her as Will, brings with him some of the same brooding characteristics of his Jughead Jones character in The CW's Riverdale, albeit much more grounded in reality. While it is probably his strongest performance to datel, his standoffish, detached approach to the character, when paired with the amount of punch Richardson puts into every moment she is onscreen, makes his performance at times flat and one-note. Still, he manages a couple powerful moments of his own, and the duo's matching natural charisma plays well into their chemistry onscreen.