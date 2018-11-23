Kore-eda’s Big-Hearted Shoplifters Toasts the Family That Steals Together

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda is fascinated by the forces that shape families — be those families biological, estranged, surrogate or even just symbolic. In Shoplifters, which won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, he has found one of his most intriguing subjects to date. Based on a collection of true news items about exactly what the film’s title promises, Kore-eda’s story centers around a household that at first might appear to be a somewhat ordinary family that has merely fallen on hard times. The father, Osamu (Lily Franky), works as a day laborer, but he and his young son Shota (Kairi Jo) still have to pilfer groceries from the supermarket to survive. Ditto Osamu’s wife, Nobuyo (Sakura Ando), who works at a bar, and her sister Aki (Mayu Matsuoka), who works at a peep show dressing up as a schoolgirl. The whole family works, and steals, except for grandmother Hatsue (Kirin Kiki), in whose crowded, tiny shack they all live illegally. She subsists on a meager pension.

But gradually, through offhand comments and occasionally surprising actions, the connections among these individuals start to seem a lot less certain. Are Osamu and Shota, who like to bond over their smooth, well-coordinated shoplifting forays, actually father and son? Is there a darker past between Osamu and Nobuyo, who seem so affectionate and tender toward each other? And just exactly whose grandmother is that? Kore-eda eases us into this loving arrangement on the margins of society and then slowly, subtly undoes every assumption we might have made about these people.