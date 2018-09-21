Sex, Fashion & Disco Is a Delicious, Ultra-Chic Cultural Romp

"I'm Antonio, and I'm going to draw you, girl!" This is model and author Pat Cleveland's earliest memory of meeting Antonio Lopez. It's something Lopez liked to say when he spotted a muse in the rough, whereupon the gorgeous, charismatic and above all game-changingly gifted fashion illustrator would seduce, inspire and transform the object of his attention into that day's indelible fantasy.

Untitled drawing by Antonio Lopez of Patti D'Arbanville, late 1960s © The Estate of Antonio Lopez and Juan Ramos, 2012

His drawings, while ostensibly of the couture and ready-to-wear garments presented by the chicest fashion houses of the day, were immediately recognized at the time as being an absolutely new approach to his genre. His impeccable rendering skills in both the figure and the clothing formed a foundation for flights of fancy that injected narrative scenes and symbolism, wild patterns and emotional color, into otherwise familiar illustrations. These drawings transcended their functionality and truly became fine art. Everyone was crazy about them, and Lopez — along with his constant partner and collaborator, Juan Ramos — worked with the best magazines, designers and editors the fashion world has ever known.

Photographer Bill Cunningham recounts the art-making sessions, describing how "Antonio would draw. He was born with it," he had the fire and the flair. "Juan would color, he was refined, he had taste. It was the best possible collaboration." The men had met and fallen in love at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology but left after a year, already in demand to work at Women's Wear Daily, The New York Times, Vogue, Elle and, often, directly with the designers themselves. This all happened mainly between about 1967 and '73, but the impact made by the work produced by Lopez, Ramos and their entourage of exotic, liberated, photogenic beauties is still being felt to this day.