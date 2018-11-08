Searching for Ingmar Bergman Is a Cheery Toasting of a Most Somber Genius

Here’s something you probably didn’t know. Ingmar Bergman screened Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor for his grandson at his theater on the island of Fårö but kept making the projectionist skip ahead to the action sequences. That’s one of the most charming revelations in Margarethe von Trotta’s cheery portrait Searching for Ingmar Bergman, a film with contents that belie its curious title. The filmmakers and everyone they interview know precisely where the great Swedish director is now (interred on Fårö) and was all through his life, following his career from Stockholm to his tax exile in Munich and at last to his quiet island off Sweden’s southeast coast. Von Trotta is not searching for Bergman; the director of Rosenstrasse, Rosa Luxemburg and Sheer Madness is tracking Bergman, toasting him and his work with his collaborators and some high-profile fans.

As the song claims about Kansas, Searching for Ingmar Bergman is a home where seldom is heard a discouraging word. Actress Rita Russek reports that Bergman “outfoxed” her, on the set, into going nude for his 1980 lulu From the Life of the Marionettes, but she’s amused rather than cross about it. She would much rather talk about the friendship she struck up with him later, when they were neighbors. Katinka Farago, long the master director’s “script girl,” notes that standing up to his tirades was just part of the job — he took his anger out on her rather than his performers. One outlier: Director Daniel Bergman, one of the great man’s sons, speaks frankly about Ingmar Bergman’s habit of siring children and then ignoring them, chalking such behavior up to a narcissistic need to see evidence that he was loved.