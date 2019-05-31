Rocketman Has the Glitter, But Lacks the Gold

The astronomical success of Bohemian Rhapsody means more rock & roll biopics tumbling down the pipeline, an exciting trend for music fans. But Hollywood likes a sure thing, so when a film finds a winning formula, they don't veer off course. The new Elton John biopic/musical, Rocketman, does veer off — way off — which should be a good thing, but it also discarded the most important ingredients for this kind of vehicle: a concise narrative and actual character development. The filmmakers assumed the great music alone would make the rocket fly. It doesn't.

Rocketman opens with Elton John (Taron Egerton) strutting down a celestially-lit hallway, donning one of his outrageous stage costumes. When John enters an AA meeting in said wardrobe (a forced comic scenario if there ever was one), we already know we're in trouble. Where Bohemian Rhapsody at least tried to explore Freddie Mercury's career with some gravity and authenticity, Rocketman pinballs between an exuberant La La Land-style musical, an MTV videoesque fever dream and a screwball comedy. It possesses a fascinating sincerity, but the narrative feels imbalanced. For a good part of the film, it's hard to tell if the filmmakers are even taking their subject seriously (which is odd considering John himself was reportedly involved). By the time it's clear they do, the whole affair is bloated by melodrama.

EXPAND Taron Egerton in Rocketman Paramont Pictures

The over-the-top approach works in terms of production design, wardrobe and look of the film, at least. Rocketman does take you back to the '70s — a decade imbued with style, ambiguity and excess. And chronology-wise, it hits all its marks (something Rhapsody didn't). We watch Elton John grow up in a small English town with an obtuse father and belligerent mother, as he takes piano lessons and dreams of stardom. Soon, he meets his lifelong songwriting compatriot Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell). After his breakthrough show at the Troubadour, he skyrockets to fame, enters a torrid affair with his manager John Reid (an excellent Richard Madden), struggles with his homosexuality and hits bottom with alcohol and cocaine.