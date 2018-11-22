The Latest Robin Hood Robs From the Past to Give the Present Nothing

Imagine a 2018 Robin Hood done right: a real wealth-redistributing, anti-fascist hero fighting against a rich tyrant who uses political power to only get richer (hmm, who does this remind me of?). That Robin Hood could have been a real hoot, some biting commentary for these times. Instead, we’re left with the vision of Otto Bathurst, who seems to pride himself on giving the legend a modern-day makeover but has actually offered up something unoriginal, tedious and completely unnecessary. This latest retelling arrives only eight years after Ridley Scott’s Russell Crowe–starring version. The actual 2018 Robin Hood remains a haphazard action thriller taking place sometime during the Crusades, with Taron Egerton basically reprising his breakout Kingsman role as a scrappy normie getting recruited and trained for skilled combat. “This is no bedtime story,” the narrator insists early on, in an attempt to incite excitement, but the story immediately becomes a snooze.

What usually makes Robin Hood such fun is that he’s a clever, quick-witted leader, but here he demonstrates more brawn than brain. There’s little to enjoy in making him more a buff mascot than a real working-class hero. At one point, the camera lingers on a shirtless Robin as he nurses a leg wound (for some reason his pants are on but his shirt is not, and I’m no medical expert but that seems rather unnecessary). But the film doesn’t even commit to a “sexy Robin Hood” — which, if that’s what you’re going for, then by all means, go for it — despite the flirty tête-à-tête with Marian (Eve Hewson) in the opening scene. Marian is, as always, supposed to be the love of Robin Hood’s life. But after only that way too brief introduction, with some cheesy, fuzzy-lensed flashbacks picking up the storytelling slack, it becomes a stretch for viewers to believe that Robin is actually hurting when he comes back from a war and discovers that Marian has moved on with someone else.