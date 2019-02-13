Rebel Wilson's Isn't It Romantic?: More Love, Less Laughs

Women hitting their heads and awakening in a life-changing alternate reality is becoming its own genre these days, and this is not necessarily a good thing. From I Feel Pretty to What Men Want, this plot device du jour is meant to provide a fun filmic twist that also satisfies women’s aspirational desires: to be beautiful, to (finally) understand the opposite sex and, in the latest case, the Rebel Wilson comedy Isn’t It Romantic?, to live a "perfect" life like the women depicted in romantic comedies.

The fact that Isn’t It Romantic? is a rom-com itself means the entire movie is a self-parody. And that means it’s clever but also predictable (it’s supposed to be, see), neither of which matters if it’s funny. Rebel Wilson was the funniest thing in the Pitch Perfect movies and How to Be Single, and she was a riot in Bridesmaids, too, but carrying her own film, at least in this ironic context, something feels off. There's some laughs, but they aren’t the big feel-good kind, nor are they the omigod-did-she-really-say-that? kind that Wilson provided us in the aforementioned films that made her a star.