Diane Kurys’ Vital Peppermint Soda Studies Eighth Grade in ’60s Paris

There’s a lot of talk these days about a certain movie about an eighth-grade girl, but allow me to make the case for another film about a girl in the same grade — Diane Kurys’ Peppermint Soda — receiving a rerelease in a 40th-anniversary 2K restoration.

In Kurys’ autobiographical 1977 coming-of-age film, set in Paris in 1963 and ’64, 13-year-old Anne (Eléonore Klarwein) lives with her divorcée mother and older sister, 15-year-old Frédérique (Odile Michel). Though Peppermint Soda (which sounds even cooler in its French title, Diabolo Menthe) is a mostly plotless slice of life, don’t forget that everything tends to feel much more dramatic when you’re Anne's or Frédérique’s age — nothing here is boring. All Anne wants to do is wear pantyhose like the cool girls in school and pass the school year, and then, bam, the growing pains hit and everything gets intense.

Whereas Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade boasts a rare authenticity in its depiction of how eighth-graders interact in the digital age, and also of the painfully awkward period of acne and Hollister shirts, Kurys’ girls are of a more aspirational mind. Even Anne, who gazes longingly out of bus windows at her impeccably dressed classmates in tights and red raincoats, is straight out of a sartorial mood board, outfitted in trench coats, ruffled blouses, headbands, beach looks to rival Rohmer girls and the kind of bangs to which Vogue would dedicate a whole “French Girl” column. But Peppermint Soda feels timeless and relatable while also specific to its era — Kurys herself was between Anne's and Frédérique’s ages in the years the film takes place.