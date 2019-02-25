Oscars 2019: The Winners and the Highlights

Last night’s presentation of the 91st Academy Awards was all about spreading the wealth, with winners running across the board. Bohemian Rhapsody was the biggest winner of the night, with four Oscars, while Roma, Black Panther and Green Book scored three apiece, the latter snagging Best Picture and Original Screenplay.
Though Roma was favored to win the biggest award of the night, Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for the Netflix movie as well as Best Foreign-Language Film (it’s his second win as director, following 2014's Gravity). Olivia Colman, who won Best Actress for The Favourite, wasn’t “the favorite” to win in her category (that was Glenn Close) but her giddy speech sure was a favorite last night.
Predictable wins included Regina King for supporting actress in If Beale Street Could Talk, Rami Malek for Best Actor in Bohemian Rhapsody and Spike Lee for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman, shockingly his first (non-honorary) Oscar. Mahershala Ali for Green Book also was not an upset. It’s his second in the category.
A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, was the expected winner for Best Song, but Gaga and Bradley Cooper's intimate duet of the ballad during the telecast was a pleasant surprise and the highlight of the night, with Queen and Adam Lambert’s rockin’ set a close second. The band playing “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions” on the Oscars stage was a no-brainer that didn’t disappoint. They made history last night as the first rock band to open an Academy Awards ceremony.
As for who won the equally important — to celebrity media, anyway — red-carpet fashion show, prepare for the usual dippy debates all this week. Gaga looked flawless in black with a giant Tiffany rock around her neck but played it safe (for her) as she has pretty much all awards season. (FYI, the Tiffany yellow diamond — weighing in at a whopping 128.54 carats, worth an estimated $30 — was last seen on Audrey Hepburn in 1962 in a shoot for Breakfast at Tiffany’s.)
By contrast, the most interesting gowns last night abandoned fitted structure for voluminous ruffles and mesh. But this year, the real daring came via Oscar’s dapper fellows, with bold style statements from Billy Porter of Pose in a fabulous black-tie gown (he changed into more streamlined wide-legged pants when he conducted interviews for ABC), Jason Momoa in a powder-pink Karl Lagerfeld suit with matching scrunchie (wife Lisa Bonet also wore Lagerfeld, in tribute to the late designer), and Spike Lee, who rocked regal purple from head to toe.
Full list of winners below.
Best Picture
Green Book
Actress in a Leading Role
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Directing
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman: Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Original Screenplay
Green Book: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Visual Effects
First Man
Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Original Score
Black Panther
Original Song
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Production Design
Black Panther
Costume Design
Black Panther
Film Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
Documentary Short
Period. End of Sentence.
Live Action Short
Skin
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice
Foreign Language Film
Roma, Mexico
Animated Short Film
Bao
See clips from the broadcast and backstage at oscar.go.com/video.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!