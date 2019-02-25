Oscars 2019: The Winners and the Highlights

Last night’s presentation of the 91st Academy Awards was all about spreading the wealth, with winners running across the board. Bohemian Rhapsody was the biggest winner of the night, with four Oscars, while Roma, Black Panther and Green Book scored three apiece, the latter snagging Best Picture and Original Screenplay.

Though Roma was favored to win the biggest award of the night, Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for the Netflix movie as well as Best Foreign-Language Film (it’s his second win as director, following 2014's Gravity). Olivia Colman, who won Best Actress for The Favourite, wasn’t “the favorite” to win in her category (that was Glenn Close) but her giddy speech sure was a favorite last night.