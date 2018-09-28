Night School Is Hilarious When It Actually Lets Its Stars Go Wild

Night School showcases both the perils and rewards of the high-concept comedy. The idea practically sells itself: Kevin Hart has to take night classes to get his high school degree, and Tiffany Haddish plays his suffer-no-bullshit teacher. It’s inspired casting, to be sure. The stars may be our two most talented and energetic motormouths, but they work different angles. His shtick is often built on agitation and anxiety — the more he talks, the more nervous he seems — while hers is built on a surreal, almost freakish bluster.

But first, there’s a whole lot of story to get through. Hart plays Teddy, whom we see early on in a flashback set in 2001, as he blows an SAT-like test after realizing he doesn’t understand a thing on the page. Howling with both pride and resentment, Teddy drops out of high school, vowing to be more successful than everybody else in the room. Flash-forward to the present, and he’s driving a Porsche with his beautiful girlfriend Lisa (Megalyn Echikunwoke) by his side. He appears to have made it, just as he promised. But things aren’t so rosy: He works at a BBQ emporium and lives paycheck to paycheck, spending all his money on impressing the way-out-of-his-league Lisa.

One catastrophic (and pretty funny) gas-grill propane tank mishap later, Teddy needs a new job. His pal Marvin (Ben Schwartz), a financial analyst, tells him he can get Teddy hired at his firm — but only if Teddy gets his GED. So, our hero enrolls at a night class taught by the chatty, profane and filter-free Carrie (Haddish). Initial complication: The two have already met, thanks to a traffic altercation during which she called him a “burnt leprechaun.” Additional complication: The school is run by his former nemesis Stewart (Taran Killam), a judgmental nerd who picked on Teddy remorselessly back in the day.