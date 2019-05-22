 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Brightburn bad boy.EXPAND
Brightburn bad boy.
Sony Pictures

Movie Pick: Brightburn Explores Power of Being Bad

Nathaniel Bell | May 22, 2019 | 11:08am
AA

In Brightburn, a pubescent boy (Jackson A. Dunn) comes into the knowledge that he is in fact an alien from outer space with spectacular abilities. But what if instead of using those powers for good he is tempted in the opposite direction? The movie is being sold as a superhero-horror hybrid, and it's a family affair: James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) produced from a screenplay by his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn. David Yarovesky, whose only previous feature is a 2014 sci-fi freakout called The Hive, directed. The film stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as the rightfully concerned parents.

Also opening Friday, May 25: Booksmart; Echo in the Canyon; Avengment; Diamantino; Funny Story; The Poison Rose

Continue Reading

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >