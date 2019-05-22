Movie Pick: Brightburn Explores Power of Being Bad

In Brightburn, a pubescent boy (Jackson A. Dunn) comes into the knowledge that he is in fact an alien from outer space with spectacular abilities. But what if instead of using those powers for good he is tempted in the opposite direction? The movie is being sold as a superhero-horror hybrid, and it's a family affair: James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) produced from a screenplay by his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn. David Yarovesky, whose only previous feature is a 2014 sci-fi freakout called The Hive, directed. The film stars Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as the rightfully concerned parents.

