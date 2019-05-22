 


    Herban Planet
4
Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in Bookssmart.EXPAND
Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in Bookssmart.
Annapurna Pictures

Movie Pick: Booksmart Gets Real About Adolescent Rebellion

Nathaniel Bell | May 22, 2019 | 11:08am
AA

Booksmart, the feature directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, is a snarky coming-of-age comedy about two high school seniors (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) who decide to rebel against their bookish personae and party hardy on their last day of classes. The four-person writing team consists of Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay serve as executive producers. The film has accrued almost unanimous positive reviews since its premiere at South by Southwest in March.


Also opening Friday, May 25:

Continue Reading
Brightburn; Echo in the Canyon; Avengment; Diamantino; Funny Story; The Poison Rose

