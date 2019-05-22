Movie Pick: Booksmart Gets Real About Adolescent Rebellion

Booksmart, the feature directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, is a snarky coming-of-age comedy about two high school seniors (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) who decide to rebel against their bookish personae and party hardy on their last day of classes. The four-person writing team consists of Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay serve as executive producers. The film has accrued almost unanimous positive reviews since its premiere at South by Southwest in March.

