Bad-Cop Drama Monsters and Men Channels Helplessness in a Time of Outrage

Writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s triptych drama Monsters and Men, about the intersections of cops and civilians in New York City, is one of a number of new films to focus on police brutality. (Other notables include Blindspotting and the upcoming The Hate U Give.) At times, Green’s film feels too familiar, exploring what we already know — cops can be dirty and may retaliate if they’re crossed. The tone is muted, subtle, as opposed to other dramas that take on the subject with outrage, anger and a fitting formal chaos. In that way, Monsters and Men seems as if it was made for the world that existed a few years ago. I honestly can’t tell if my dissatisfaction is with the movie or the era into which it is released.

The first story is deeply inspired by Ramsey Orta, the man who documented Eric Garner’s murder and is — to this day — the only person present at Garner’s death to go to prison. Here, his name is Manny Ortega (Anthony Ramos), but the rest of his narrative is true to Orta’s. He has a child and is gainfully employed when a couple of local cops begin intimidating him, spending their free time trying to dig up anything to put Ortega away. They succeed; imagine people with every resource at their fingertips and all the time in the world sorting through your past to trump up a charge. For Manny, there’s no rage, no defense. It’s a slow, slogging walk of a narrative, with Ortega’s fate sealed. And that’s likely Green’s point, that there is no fight that can save this man.

In the second story, John David Washington plays a good cop, Dennis, in a sea of bad or indifferent officers. Washington offers a far more contemplative performance than his work in BlacKkKlansman. When it comes to Dennis, other cops are color-blind as long as he’s wearing his uniform. An early scene depicts Dennis out of uniform, grooving to “Let’s Stay Together” in his car. Then he gets pulled over, for no reason that he can discern. His eyes grow alert, scanning for dangers in the situation; the badge he’s set in his lap for the cop to see won’t protect him. Dennis’ story is at times tense, but emotion, again, is kept largely under the surface.