Little Addresses a Big Problem With Hilarity and Heart

Cynical critics are already calling it a marketing ploy: According to Universal Pictures, Little’s 14-year-old star, Marsai Martin, is an executive producer on the movie and she even came up with the idea ... four years ago! But as a reviewer who took her middle school age–daughter along, I can say this: The cutesy comedy rings true, and that is very likely due to youthful input. What this movie says about the kids of today is not cute at all in terms of bullying culture, brand-name fashion pressures and Instagram hashtag–driven trolling. Which makes it a film both kids and adults can relate to and, thanks to the sharp performances and underlying message, still enjoy. If the young star of TV's black-ish really did pitch and have producer-level say on this, it shows.

In any case, Martin is ebullient onscreen, conjuring the right amount of moxie and emotion to pull off the role and make us believe the premise of the film, which is essentially Big turned on its head, this time a puffy and adorable one, with lots of smile-inducing moments. Director and co-writer Tina Gordon (who penned the script with her Girls Trip co-writer Tracey Oliver) is working with some zesty and hip dialogue and ideas here, though much tamer than in their raunchy 2018 hit. Even if the story itself is pretty predictable, Martin and co-star Issa Rae have a joyful and sweet chemistry that makes up for a lot.

Regina Hall plays ruthless tech queen Jordan Sanders, a smart, fashionable and successful black woman who also happens to be an entitled monster of a human, prone to bossing around everyone in her path and treating her actual employees like dirt. Hall is a great actress and she shines in most every role she takes, but here, her scenes are so over-the-top mean and cartoon villain–like that they're are almost hard to buy into. Luckily (at least for this role) she’s not onscreen for too long.

