L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: What Did Thelma & Louise Mean to You?

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 19

Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise examines the legacy of Ridley Scott and Callie Khouri's 1991 feminist road movie by interviewing a cross-section of viewers who watched the film when it first opened. Several of the interviewees share personal stories about how the film impacted their lives, and ample room is left to ruminate on how far — or how little — we've progressed as a culture. Two members of the cast, Christopher McDonald and Marco St. John, also appear in front of Jennifer Townsend's camera. Townsend will appear for a live Q&A following the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows Friday through Sunday, as well as the 7 p.m. shows on Monday and Tuesday. Laemmle Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Fri., April 19, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.



Also opening Friday: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché; Breaking Habits; Carmine Street Guitars; The Curse of La Llorona; Daddy Issues; Drunk Parents; Family; Get Out Your Handkerchiefs; Grass; Hail Satan?; Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse; His Father's Voice; Instant Dreams; Little Woods; Lost & Found; Naples in Veils; Okko's Inn; Rafiki; Red Joan; Stuck; Under the Silver Lake