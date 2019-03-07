L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: UCLA Spotlights Hollywood Couple Fay Wray and Robert Riskin

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, March 8

Continue Reading

UCLA launches a retrospective around the publication of a biography, Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir; it continues through March 30. Author Victoria Riskin offers valuable insight into her parents' relationship, focusing on their dual careers — Riskin the successful screenwriter of several Frank Capra movies, Wray the star of King Kong. The series, curated by Jan-Christopher Horak, pairs a Wray with a Riskin each night. Friday night's opening program includes King Kong, the most famous of all pre-Code adventure films, and The Miracle Woman, a 1931 Capra picture starring Barbara Stanwyck. Victoria Riskin will sign copies of her book beginning at 6:30 p.m. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., March 8, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.

EXPAND The Most Dangerous Game Wikimedia Commons

Saturday, March 9

Victoria Riskin's new book, Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir, pays tribute to her parents' successful Hollywood marriage. UCLA's corresponding retrospective explores their achievements as actor and producer, respectively. Saturday evening's program begins with Meet John Doe, Frank Capra's American fable about a hobo (Gary Cooper) who's elevated to celebrity status by a greedy politician. Riskin's screenplay is a remarkable balance of cynicism and optimism. In The Most Dangerous Game, Fay Wray stars alongside Joel McCrea as the shipwrecked captive of an evil big-game hunter (Leslie Banks) on an island vaguely reminiscent of King Kong. (It was shot on the same sets.) Victoria Riskin will be on hand to sign copies of her book before the show. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat., March 9, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.

Also opening Friday, March 8: 3 Faces; An Elephant Sitting Still; Babylon; Black Mother; Captain Marvel; Ferrante Fever; Gloria Bell; I'm Not Here; The Kid; Photograph