L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Two New Films by James Benning

Monday, April 29
REDCAT presents two new films by James Benning, the prolific filmmaker whose minimalist studies of American landscapes have carved a distinctive niche in the history of the American avant-garde. Both L. COHEN and two moons — each running a little more than 40 minutes — employ long takes that inspire a contemplative spirit in the viewer. Benning, who also teaches film at CalArts, will be present to comment on his latest work. REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., April 29, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.
