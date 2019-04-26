 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
L. Cohen
L. Cohen
James Benning

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Two New Films by James Benning

Nathaniel Bell | April 26, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week— from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Monday, April 29

Continue Reading

REDCAT presents two new films by James Benning, the prolific filmmaker whose minimalist studies of American landscapes have carved a distinctive niche in the history of the American avant-garde. Both L. COHEN and two moons — each running a little more than 40 minutes — employ long takes that inspire a contemplative spirit in the viewer. Benning, who also teaches film at CalArts, will be present to comment on his latest work. REDCAT, 631 W. Second St., downtown; Mon., April 29, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 237-2800, redcat.org.

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >