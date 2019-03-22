L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: To Kill a Mockingbird Returns to Big Screens

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Sunday, March 24

Continue Reading

Notwithstanding the controversial publication of Harper Lee's Go Tell a Watchman in 2015, Atticus Finch remains one of the most beloved characters in American letters. Brought to life by Gregory Peck in Robert Mulligan's 1962 drama To Kill a Mockingbird, the gracefully reserved, morally upright Southern lawyer can still inspire in an age of superheroes. Fathom Events brings back this masterpiece for two shows this week as part of its TCM Big Screen Classics series. Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will bookend the film with his commentary. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Mon., March 24, 1 p.m.; $13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com. (Also at AMC Burbank 16, AMC Glendora 12, AMC CityWalk 18 with IMAX and L.A. Live 14.) Also at Laemmle Playhouse, Town Center and Claremont, Wed., March 27, 7 p.m.

Also opening Friday, March 22: The Dirt; Dragged Across Concrete; The Eyes of Orson Welles; Hotel Mumbai; Out of the Blue; Ramen Shop; Relaxer; Skid Row Marathon; Sunset; Trading Paint; Triple Threat; Working Woman; Us