L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Tim Burton's Live-Action Dumbo Focuses on the People

Friday, March 29

The shuttering of the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus in 2017 seems to have ushered in a rose-tinted nostalgia for the big top, starting with last year's musical hagiography The Greatest Showman. Dumbo is another love letter to the circus, and the latest live-action remake of a Disney animated classic. Unlike the 1941 charmer about an outcast elephant, this one shifts focus from the animals — who remain refreshingly devoid of speech — to the human subjects, including a father of two (Colin Farrell) tasked with caring for an infant pachyderm with outsized ears. Those who find Disney's live-action retreads mildly offensive might want to consider making an exception for this one, as Tim Burton's auteur credentials are once again tested under the auspices of the Mouse.

