L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: The Beach Bum and The Brink

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, March 29

The Beach Bum is Harmony Korine's stoner comedy about a constantly blazed poet named Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a poor cousin to Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, who stalks the beaches of Miami looking for adventure. Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg, Zach Efron, Jonah Hill and Martin Lawrence (back from an eight-year absence from the screen) fill out the offbeat cast of characters. American distribution company Neon acquired the rights and premiered the film at South by Southwest to mixed reviews. Fans of the defiantly anti-commercial Korine will not want to miss it. AMC Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City; Fri.-Wed., March 29-April 3, various showtimes. (310) 277-2262, amctheatres.com.

Steve Bannon became a nationally recognized name the moment Donald Trump announced he was running for president. A co-founder of Breitbart News (which he described as a "platform for the alt-right"), Bannon served as the White House chief strategist during the first seven months of Trump’s term before the president fired him shortly after the Charlottesville tragedy. The Brink, Alison Klayman’s candid documentary, follows Bannon on his globetrotting mission to spread American nationalism to the wider world, and emerges with a provocative portrait of a controversial influencer whose vision verges on the apocalyptic. The Landmark, 10850 Pico Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., March 29, various showtimes; $12-$15; (310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com.

