L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: The Baker's Wife

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 26

The Baker’s Wife—which Orson Welles once declared “a perfect movie”—will receive a special limited run at several Laemmle theaters on its way to the Criterion Collection. Marcel Pagnol’s 1938 comedy concerns a portly baker in a bucolic village in southern France whose wife runs off with a local shepherd. He reacts by refusing to bake another loaf of bread until the villagers resolve the problem for him. Pagnol was one of France’s most celebrated writers when he undertook this directing assignment. The film, and his work in general, are ripe for rediscovery. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Fri., April 26, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday: Avengers: Endgame; Body at Brighton Rock; Chasing Portraits; Christ Stopped at Eboli; JT Leroy; Knock Down the House; Only Yesterday; The Sign of the Cross; The White Crow