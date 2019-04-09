L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Long-Percolating Man Who Killed Don Quixote Finally Arrives

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Thursday, April 10

Continue Reading

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote nearly killed Terry Gilliam, but it has finally, truly arrived. After three decades of development and an infamously abandoned production shoot in 2000 (which formed the basis of the deliciously entertaining documentary Lost in La Mancha), Gilliam has succeeded in bringing this contemporary retelling of Cervantes' 16th-century epic to life. The plot concerns a movie director (Adam Driver) who gets sucked into the fantasy world of an elderly Spaniard (Jonathan Pryce) who believes himself to be a noble knight. The film will premiere in the United States as a one-night theatrical event through Fathom, with the possibility of a wider release later on. Fans of Gilliam, Cervantes or whimsical fantasies will not want to miss this long-percolating labor of love. AMC Century City (and various theaters), 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City; Thu., April 10, various showtimes. fathomevents.com.

Also opening Friday, April 5: Best of Enemies; Billboard; The Chaperone; Division 19; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; High Life; Peterloo; Pet Sematary; The Public; Shazam!; Storm Boy; Super 30; Teen Spirit; The Wind