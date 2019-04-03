 


4
Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, right.EXPAND
Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, right.
Warner Bros.

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Shazam! Has Fun With Superheroes

Nathaniel Bell | April 3, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Opening wide

Friday, April 5

Continue Reading

Shazam! is for DC what Guardians of the Galaxy was for Marvel: a superhero movie with tongue planted firmly in cheek. The story of a teenager who can turn into a grown-up superhero by uttering the titular word is the seventh entry in the DC Extended Universe franchise. The 1941 Republic serial Adventures of Captain Marvel (no relation to the female warrior currently dominating screens) is the unlikely precursor. The film stars the winsome Zachary Levi as the powerful crusader with the heart of a kid, and David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) directs.

Also opening Friday, April 5: Biggest Little Farm; Best of Enemies; Billboard; The Chaperone; Division 19; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; High Life; Peterloo; Pet Sematary; The Public; Storm Boy; Super 30; Teen Spirit; The Wind

