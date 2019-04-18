 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Judi Dench stars in Red Joan.EXPAND
Judi Dench stars in Red Joan.
Nick Wall/IFC Films

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Red Joan Portrays an Unexpected Spy

Nathaniel Bell | April 18, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 19

Continue Reading

Red Joan comes courtesy of Trevor Nunn, the knighted English theater director whose occasional forays into filmmaking routinely feature top-drawer performances from predominantly British casts. The venerable Judi Dench headlines this espionage drama inspired by the life of Melita Norwood, a British civil servant who leaked state secrets to the KGB for over four decades. Sophie Cookson plays a younger version of the character and Tom Hughes is her love interest, a political radical. Viewers who admired the WWII British homefront thrillers Charlotte Gray and Enigma might find this appealing. The Landmark, 10850 Pico Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., April 19, various showtimes; $12-$15; (310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com.

Also opening Friday: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché; Breaking Habits; Carmine Street Guitars; Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise; The Curse of La Llorona; Daddy Issues; Drunk Parents; Family; Get Out Your Handkerchiefs; Grass; Hail Satan?; Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse; His Father's Voice; Instant Dreams; Little Woods; Lost & Found; Naples in Veils; Okko's Inn; Rafiki; Stuck; Under the Silver Lake

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >