L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Red Joan Portrays an Unexpected Spy

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 19

Red Joan comes courtesy of Trevor Nunn, the knighted English theater director whose occasional forays into filmmaking routinely feature top-drawer performances from predominantly British casts. The venerable Judi Dench headlines this espionage drama inspired by the life of Melita Norwood, a British civil servant who leaked state secrets to the KGB for over four decades. Sophie Cookson plays a younger version of the character and Tom Hughes is her love interest, a political radical. Viewers who admired the WWII British homefront thrillers Charlotte Gray and Enigma might find this appealing. The Landmark, 10850 Pico Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., April 19, various showtimes; $12-$15; (310) 470-0492, landmarktheatres.com.



Also opening Friday: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché; Breaking Habits; Carmine Street Guitars; Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise; The Curse of La Llorona; Daddy Issues; Drunk Parents; Family; Get Out Your Handkerchiefs; Grass; Hail Satan?; Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse; His Father's Voice; Instant Dreams; Little Woods; Lost & Found; Naples in Veils; Okko's Inn; Rafiki; Stuck; Under the Silver Lake