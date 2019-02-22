L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Noir Comes to CSUN

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Picks, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Touchez pas au grisbi, Jacques Becker's essential 1954 French noir, will be screened as part of CSUN's Poster Gallery Series — a festival curated around classic motion picture posters displayed in the university's Gallery of Film Poster Art's "Hollywood Worldwide" exhibition. See the original poster, featuring Jean Gabin as a saturnine gangster, in the main corridor of Manzanita Hall before heading over to the Armer Screening Room for the feature. A lecture by Dr. John Schultheiss of the Department of Cinema & Television Arts, is included. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu.
Also opening this week: 1st Summoning; The Changeover; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; The Iron Orchard; It's a Hard Truth, Ain't It; Run the Race; Styx; Total Dhamaal
L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters): Glass; The Boy Who Would Be King; Jihadists; The Favourite; If Beale Street Could Talk; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice; Roma; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Mary Poppins Returns; Green Book; A Star Is Born
