L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Long-Brewing Wonder Park Arrives in 3-D

Wide release

Friday, March 15

Wonder Park, a collaboration between Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, is a precursor to a television series that will premiere later in the year. The story involves a teenager who discovers that the amusement park of her childhood imagination in fact exists, and she teams up with the articulate animals therein against an invasion of Chimpanzombies. Spain's Ilion Animation Studios (Planet 51) is the artistic engine behind this 3-D family adventure, which took almost five years to make it to the screen.



Also opening Friday, March 15: Captive State; Chimera Strain; Combat Obscura; Faith, Hope & Love; Finding Steve McQueen; Five Feet Apart; The Hummingbird Project; Iceman; Knife + Heart; Mission of Honor; Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase; Never Grow Old; The Mustang; The Sex Trip; Superpower Dogs