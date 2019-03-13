 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Wonder ParkEXPAND
Wonder Park
Paramount Pictures

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Long-Brewing Wonder Park Arrives in 3-D

Nathaniel Bell | March 13, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide release

Friday, March 15

Continue Reading

Wonder Park, a collaboration between Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, is a precursor to a television series that will premiere later in the year. The story involves a teenager who discovers that the amusement park of her childhood imagination in fact exists, and she teams up with the articulate animals therein against an invasion of Chimpanzombies. Spain's Ilion Animation Studios (Planet 51) is the artistic engine behind this 3-D family adventure, which took almost five years to make it to the screen.

Also opening Friday, March 15: Captive State; Chimera Strain; Combat Obscura; Faith, Hope & Love; Finding Steve McQueen; Five Feet Apart; The Hummingbird Project; Iceman; Knife + Heart; Mission of Honor; Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase; Never Grow Old; The Mustang; The Sex Trip; Superpower Dogs

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.