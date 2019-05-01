 


4
Long ShotEXPAND
Long Shot
Summit Entertainment

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Long Shot

Nathaniel Bell | May 1, 2019 | 1:00am
AA

Friday, May 3

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Long Shot is a comic vehicle for Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, and we’re meant to feel the attractiveness gap between them. Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a journalist on the skids who meets his former babysitter (Theron), who just happens to be the frontrunner for the next presidential primary. The two reconnect and something romantic starts to develop, but … will they? In real life, Theron is six years Rogen’s senior, and, according to a recent interview, "shockingly available." Rogen has been married for seven years. Nothing is impossible. Director Jonathan Levine (The Wackness) aims for crowd-pleasing laughs and sprinkles the film with some light political commentary.

Continue Reading

Also opening Friday, May 3: Bolden; The Dirty Kind; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile; Redcon-1; The Silence of Others; Tell It to the Bees; Wine Country

