L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Long Shot

Friday, May 3

Long Shot is a comic vehicle for Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, and we’re meant to feel the attractiveness gap between them. Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a journalist on the skids who meets his former babysitter (Theron), who just happens to be the frontrunner for the next presidential primary. The two reconnect and something romantic starts to develop, but … will they? In real life, Theron is six years Rogen’s senior, and, according to a recent interview, "shockingly available." Rogen has been married for seven years. Nothing is impossible. Director Jonathan Levine (The Wackness) aims for crowd-pleasing laughs and sprinkles the film with some light political commentary.