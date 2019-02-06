 


Cold Pursuit pits our hero, Liam Neeson, right, against villain Tom Bateman.
Cold Pursuit pits our hero, Liam Neeson, right, against villain Tom Bateman.
L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Liam Neeson Is in Cold Pursuit

Nathaniel Bell | February 6, 2019 | 4:00pm
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check our Film section every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, Feb. 8

Cold Pursuit, the newest Liam Neeson potboiler, is a snowbound thriller about an upstanding inhabitant of a Rocky Mountain town whose son perishes under mysterious circumstances. The trail leads to a vicious kingpin named Viking (Tom Bateman) and provokes the bereaved father to shed his Citizen of the Year persona and turn vigilante. Neeson, whose transformation into Charles Bronson has been a boon to American cinema, gives another physically committed performance, and director Hans Petter Moland, remaking his own Norwegian blockbuster In Order of Disappearance, occasionally pauses his kinetic camera to take in the icy setting.

Also opening this week:

A Violent Man; The Amityville Murders; Beneath the Leaves; Berlin, I Love You; The Divorce Party; The Gospel of Eureka; High Flying Bird; The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part; Lords of Chaos; The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot; Pinsky; The Prodigy; St. Agatha; The Isle; To Dust; Under the Eiffel Tower; Untogether; What Men Want

L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters):

Miss Bala; Glass; The Boy Who Would Be King; Jihadists; The Favourite; If Beale Street Could Talk; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice; Roma; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Mary Poppins Returns; Green Book; A Star Is Born

