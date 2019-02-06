L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Lego Movie 2 Is Actually the Fourth, but Whatever

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check our Film section every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, Feb. 8

Continue Reading

Everything is still awesome in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Despite the subtitle, this is actually the fourth film in the popular franchise from the Animal Logic animation studio. This time, the citizens of the Lego universe brave the aftermath of an invasion from the denizens of Planet Duplo. The original voice cast (Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, et al.) is back, and Tiffany Haddish adds a touch of style in the form of Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi (sound that out), a diabolical supervillain.

Also opening this week:

A Violent Man; The Amityville Murders; Beneath the Leaves; Berlin, I Love You; Cold Pursuit; The Divorce Party; The Gospel of Eureka; High Flying Bird; Isn't It Romantic?; Lords of Chaos; The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot; Pinsky; The Prodigy; St. Agatha; The Isle; To Dust; Under the Eiffel Tower; Untogether; What Men Want

L.A. Weekly also recommends (still in theaters): Miss Bala; Glass; The Boy Who Would Be King; Jihadists; The Favourite; If Beale Street Could Talk; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Vice; Roma; Bohemian Rhapsody; Ralph Breaks the Internet; Mary Poppins Returns; Green Book; A Star Is Born