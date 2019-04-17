 


    Herban Planet
The Curse of La Llorona stars Tony Amendola, left, and Linda Cardellini.EXPAND
The Curse of La Llorona stars Tony Amendola, left, and Linda Cardellini.
L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: La Llorona Cries Again

Nathaniel Bell | April 17, 2019 | 9:00am
Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Wide releases

Friday, April 19

The Curse of La Llorona is the sixth installment in the Conjuring Universe. (Wait — you didn't know there was a Conjuring Universe?) The titular ghost, known in some quarters as the Weeping Woman, springs from Mexican folklore and provides the basis for this story about a single mother (Linda Cardellini) attempting to protect her two children from a malignant supernatural force. Tony Amendola plays a priest who provides spiritual opposition. James Wan served as one of the producers; Michael Chaves directed.

Also opening Friday: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché; Breaking Habits; Carmine Street Guitars; Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise; Daddy Issues; Drunk Parents; Family; Get Out Your Handkerchiefs; Grass; Hail Satan?; Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse; His Father's Voice; Instant Dreams; Little Woods; Lost & Found; Naples in Veils; Okko's Inn; Rafiki; Red Joan; Stuck; Under the Silver Lake

