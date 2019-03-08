L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Jackie Chan in Police Story and Its Sequel

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, March 8-Thursday, March 14

In his heyday, Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan was the complete package, acting, directing and performing his own impossible stunts. Police Story is the 1985 movie that launched him to international fame. In this wildly entertaining potboiler, he plays a maverick cop who single-handedly dismantles a powerful drug ring while protecting an informer (Brigitte Lin).

Janus Films’ brand-new 4K restorations of Police Story and its equally jaw-dropping sequel, Police Story II, will play at the Nuart this week, a few weeks ahead of their Criterion Collection debut. Friday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday will feature Police Story; Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday will feature Police Story II. Sunday is the only day to offer both.

Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Sunday, March 10, various showtimes; $9-$12. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com.