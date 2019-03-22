L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: It Happened One Night at Billy Wilder Theater

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, March 22

On Friday night, UCLA will pair a famous Robert Riskin pre-Code screwball comedy with an entertaining Fay Wray romantic programmer. It Happened One Night needs little introduction, as it regularly plays on Turner Classic Movies and frequently pops up on lists of the greatest comedies of all time. Frank Capra's 1934 classic explores the social and sexual tension between a cynical reporter (Clark Gable) and a runaway heiress (Claudette Colbert). The Richest Girl in the World is a Miriam Hopkins-Joel McCrea vehicle that features Wray in a "best friend" role. The program is part of UCLA's retrospective celebrating the arrival of Victoria Riskin's memoir of her showbiz parents: Fay Wray and Robert Riskin: A Hollywood Memoir. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu.

