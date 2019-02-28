L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Indies Apollo 11, Climax, Woman at War and Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Friday, March 1

For all its verisimilitude, First Man left out some salient details about the race to land the first men on the moon. For those still hankering for more, Apollo 11 might serve as a good supplement. The crisp, archival 70mm footage that comprises the entirety of this 93-minute documentary is the main attraction, and director Todd Douglas Miller offers it up without recourse to narration or talking-head interviews. The film received solid notices upon its Sundance premiere in January. Try to see it on as big a screen as possible.