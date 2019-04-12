L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Heathers Is 30 Years Old?!

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art house

Thursday, April 18

Heathers, the wickedly funny 1989 cult classic about a teenager (Winona Ryder) who gets involved with a popular girl clique and starts dating a cool nihilist (Christian Slater), gets a special 30th-anniversary screening. The excoriating high school comedy was directed by Michael Lehmann from a screenplay by Daniel Waters. UCLA Film & Television Archive in collaboration with Vidiots Foundation will present a new digital restoration courtesy of Arrow Films, with Lehmann, Waters, cinematographer Francis Kenny, and actress Lisanne Falk in tow for a Q&A. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 933 S. Broadway, downtown; Thu., April 18, 8 p.m.; $20. theatre.acehotel.com/events/special-screening-heathers/.

Also opening Friday: After; Billboard; A Dark Place; Dogman; Hellboy; Her Smell; I Am Cuba; Little; Long Day's Journey Into Night; Mary Magdalene; Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy; Mia and the White Lion; Missing Link; The Most Dangerous Year; Penguin Highway; Satan & Adam; Stockholm; Teen Spirit; Wild Nights With Emily; Working Woman