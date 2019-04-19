L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Get Out Your Handkerchiefs Restored for 40th Anniversary

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week, from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Friday, April 19

Continue Reading

Get Out Your Handkerchiefs is the latest effort from the indispensable Cohen Media Group. This 2K restoration of Bertrand Blier's 1978 sex farce honors the 40th anniversary of this Oscar winner about a concerned husband's attempts to alleviate his wife's depression by encouraging an extramarital affair. His best friend, a schoolteacher, is the intended adulterous lover, but both men's efforts are frustrated when she falls in love with a bullied 13-year-old boy. The film was released during a period when sexual taboos were becoming mainstream, and the film's frank portrayal of sexual fears and desires can still tickle the funny bone. Gérard Depardieu, Patrick Dewaere and Carol Laure star. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m.; $13. (310) 478-3836, laemmle.com.

Also opening Friday: Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché; Breaking Habits; Carmine Street Guitars; Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise; The Curse of La Llorona; Daddy Issues; Drunk Parents; Family;

Grass; Hail Satan?; Hagazussa: A Heathen's Curse; His Father's Voice; Instant Dreams; Little Woods; Lost & Found; Naples in Veils; Okko's Inn; Rafiki; Red Joan; Stuck; Under the Silver Lake