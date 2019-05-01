 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
El ChicanoEXPAND
El Chicano
Courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: El Chicano's Latino Superhero Saga

Nathaniel Bell | May 1, 2019 | 1:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly’s Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big screen plans.

Friday, May 3

El Chicano is being billed as the first Latino superhero film. Co-written by Joe Carnahan (Narc) and co-written and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray (a veteran stuntman who plays one of the guys who gets eaten by wolves in Carnahan's The Grey), the film boasts an all-Hispanic cast and a low-fi look right out of the 1990s. The gritty, naturalistic (read: no superpowers) story involves two brothers on opposite sides of the law: one is a drug kingpin and the other becomes the embodiment of an urban legend, a "ghetto grim reaper" who could be the Punisher's distant relation. Launching a new franchise can be an uphill venture, but Bray brings commitment to a film that aims to carve a niche in the crowded superhero market.

Continue Reading

Also opening Friday, May 3: Bolden; The Dirty Kind; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile; Redcon-1; The Silence of Others; Tell It to the Bees; Wine Country

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >