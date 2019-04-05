 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Call Her Savage is one of Clara Bow's rare talkies.EXPAND
Call Her Savage is one of Clara Bow's rare talkies.
Wikimedia Commons

L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Clara Bow Speaks!

Nathaniel Bell | April 5, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Limited/art-house

Saturday, April 6

Continue Reading

Call Her Savage is one of the defining films of pre-Code Hollywood, made in the years before Will Hays and the Motion Picture Production Association of America worked with the major studios to censor questionable content and appease the conservative majority of moviegoers. It's one of silent screen legend Clara Bow's only talkies, and she plays a mixed-race Native American who marries a scoundrel and begins a steady descent familiar to many "fallen women" pictures of the period. A rare 35mm archival print will be screened following a 40-minute presentation on pre-Code cinema by film historian Mark A. Vieira. The program is co-presented by the American Cinematheque and the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., April 6, 2 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.       

Also opening Friday, April 5: Biggest Little Farm; Best of Enemies; Billboard; The Chaperone; Division 19; The Haunting of Sharon Tate; High Life; Peterloo; Pet Sematary; The Public; Shazam!; Storm Boy; Super 30; Teen Spirit; The Wind

Trending Film

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >