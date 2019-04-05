L.A. Weekly Movie Picks: Clara Bow Speaks!

Welcome to L.A. Weekly's Movie Guide, your look at the hottest films in Los Angeles theaters this week — from indie art-house gems and classics to popcorn-perfect blockbusters and new movies garnering buzz. Check here every week before you make your big-screen plans.

Saturday, April 6

Call Her Savage is one of the defining films of pre-Code Hollywood, made in the years before Will Hays and the Motion Picture Production Association of America worked with the major studios to censor questionable content and appease the conservative majority of moviegoers. It's one of silent screen legend Clara Bow's only talkies, and she plays a mixed-race Native American who marries a scoundrel and begins a steady descent familiar to many "fallen women" pictures of the period. A rare 35mm archival print will be screened following a 40-minute presentation on pre-Code cinema by film historian Mark A. Vieira. The program is co-presented by the American Cinematheque and the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles. Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., April 6, 2 p.m.; $12. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com.

